Halle Bailey admits being 'nervous' before auditioning for The Little Mermaid: Getting that role felt surreal

Halle Bailey has been cast as the next live-action Disney princess. The 21-year-old singer and actress has been cast as Ariel in the next adaptation of the iconic animated Disney picture The Little Mermaid, which is set for release in 2023.

Recently, Halle said on Facebook's Talks With Mama Tina that she was 'just so scared' and 'just so nervous' before auditioning for the lead part. "Getting that role felt very surreal. It was much of a shocker for me," the younger sister of Chloe Bailey shared in the interview. She further said as per Daily Mail, "Even when I was asked to audition, I looked at it and I was like, 'Me? For Ariel? That just doesn't…' 'Cause you know, my image of Ariel that I've had is the red hair, the pale skin, and the tail, and she was amazing to me. I loved her, like we all did. But that's what I've seen her as for so long."

The Little Mermaid has been in production since 2016, however filming did not begin until 2020. It was temporarily halted by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming in 2021. The Little Mermaid, unlike Mulan, will remain a musical; in fact, original composer Alan Menken has collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda to develop four new songs for the film. Aside from that, it's unclear how much The Little Mermaid will change from the animated original.

However, as per Daily Mail, when Bailey was originally cast in The Little Mermaid in 2019, there was some outrage from racist internet voices who objected to a Black actor being cast as Ariel. Thankfully, the widespread enthusiasm over witnessing the grown-ish celebrity play the iconic Disney princess has drowned out those needless disagreements.

