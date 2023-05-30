Halle Bailey celebrates The Little Mermaid success with BF DDG, squashes Jonah Hauer-King dating rumors

Love is in the air! Halle Bailey shares a rare PDA moment with boyfriend DDG amid dating rumors with The Little Mermaid co-star Jonah Hauer-King. As The Little Mermaid hit theaters, Halle celebrated the last day of her press tour for the Disney movie with her boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr.

Halle Bailey squashes dating rumors with Jonah Hauer-King

In a video that was posted on her TikTok account on Thursday, May 25, the ‘The Little Mermaid’ actress was seen passionately kissing her boyfriend. The video shows the 23-year-old actress running into her partner's arms and embracing him profusely. One can hear the well-known TikTok remix 'I'm Happy to See My Husband’ by CasaDi playing in the background. Along with the video, Bailey wrote “on my last day of press like..” and added a few emojis.

Meanwhile, with this video featuring DDG, Halle Bailey squashed rumors of her dating Jonah Hauer-King. The romance rumors of Halle and Jonah began to swirl on social media when fans began analyzing their images and interview statements. The rumors intensified when speculations of Halle’s split with rapper boyfriend DDG followed. But, it seems like Halle is only in love with DDG and she’s not afraid to show it.

Speaking of Bailey and DDG, they were first spotted together in January of last year at an Usher event. Later, the delighted couple made the decision to openly confess their love in a post published on Halle's TikTok account in March. At the 2022 BET Awards, the rapper and the actress made their red carpet debut. Bailey recently shared her open thoughts about dating young in an interview. She said, "I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else.”

About ‘The Little Mermaid’

The American musical fantasy film, ‘The Little Mermaid’, was released on May 26. This film is inspired by Disney's 1989 animated movie of the same-name by Hans Christian Andersen. The Little Mermaid movie revolves around the mermaid princess Ariel, who is attracted to the human world and strikes a deal with the cunning sea witch Ursula to exchange her voice for human legs in order to win over Prince Eric, who is salvaged from a shipwreck. The movie has an ensemble cast, including Halle Bailey, Daveed Digs, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, and Javier Bardem, among others.











