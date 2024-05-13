Halle Bailey Gets Tattoo In Honor Of Son Halo On First Mother's Day; Shares Never-Before-Seen Clip On Instagram 

Halle Bailey recently shared a sweet birth video compilation of her son Halo on her first Mother's Day celebration since welcoming her baby boy with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry, best known as DDG.

Bailey took to Instagram on May 12 and shared a never-seen-before clip on her feed featuring her son, whom she and her boyfriend named Halo. In addition, the Angel hitmaker also shared a story, treating her fans with her exclusive image of the new tattoo she inks in honor of her son.

ALSO READ: From Halle Bailey To Suki Waterhouse: 10 Celeb Moms Celebrating Their First Mother's Day This Year

Halle Bailey shares a glimpse of her new tattoo on mothers day

Halle Bailey is enjoying the new phase of her motherhood. The singer-actress recently shared a clip of her son Halo's birth to celebrate her first Mother's Day since welcoming her child with rapper DDG in December 2023.

Advertisement

Bailey gave a sneak peek into her son Halo's birth by sharing an exclusive video and captioned it as, “My first mother’s day, the greatest love i’ve ever known.” The video included a series of short clips featuring her playing with her son and Halo's father, DDG, holding him in his arms.

In addition, the 24-year-old actress also made a big revelation, sharing a picture of her wrist in her IG story as she gets her son's name tattooed with red ink.

“I got my first tattoo yesterday for mother's Day in honor of my baby Halo,” wrote the Little Mermaid movie actress, revealing that she gets this new tattoo in honor of her son.

Halle Bailey reflecting on motherhood

Halle Bailey previously shared her views on motherhood. The actress opened up about how things have changed since becoming a mother to her son, Halo.

According to ET, the actress appeared in a GRAMMY U Masterclass talk, where she talked about embracing motherhood, saying, “I feel like I've reached this new level of maturity, especially being a mother now, which is so crazy to say."

She further said, “It has opened up a whole new can of worms for me, honestly. I am obsessed with my baby. It's insane.”

ALSO READ: Halle Bailey stuns fans with surprise baby announcement after secret pregnancy; shares adorable first glimpse of her newborn son