Halle Bailey Shares Pictures in Purple Mini Dress With Son Halo on 25th Birthday; ‘I’ve Never Felt…’

Halle Bailey celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday, March 27, sharing a heartfelt moment with her son, Halo. The Little Mermaid star posted a series of photos on Instagram, sharing her gratitude for another year.

“I’m 25 today. I’m so grateful to God for another year, I’ve never felt stronger,” she wrote. The post featured Halle Bailey dressed in a purple outfit that matched the draped sheets in the background. In two of the images, Halo joined her as she held a birthday cake.

Bailey welcomed her son in December 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG. Since his birth, she has been open about her journey as a mother while maintaining privacy around her personal life.

Halle’s older sister, Chloe Bailey, also celebrated her birthday with a touching Instagram Story post. “It’s Halle day!” she wrote, sharing a picture of herself in front of a banner dedicated to her sister.

Chloe also posted a video compilation featuring moments of them laughing, dancing, and spending time together. The video, set to Coi Leray’s song TWINNEM, included clips of the sisters dressing up as Daphne and Velma for Halloween and performing TikTok dances together.

Other family members joined in the celebration. Her brother, Branson Bailey wrote, “Happy birthday big dawg,” alongside a photo of them together. Their older sister, Ski Bailey also shared her love for Halle as a mother, writing, “Happy birthday beautiful. It is beautiful to watch you be such an amazing mom.”

After welcoming Halo, Bailey shared that she kept her pregnancy private for protective reasons. Speaking at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in March 2024, she stated that she did not want to share such a deeply personal and joyful experience with the public. She described Halo as her greatest blessing and said she felt no obligation to expose him, herself, or her family to outside attention.