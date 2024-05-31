Halle Berry And Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez Commit To Therapy For Improved Coparenting; Details Inside

After years of conflict, Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez are working to improve their co-parenting relationship for the sake of their 10-year-old son, Maceo, as per US Weekly. The couple has decided to go to therapy together in order to settle their differences and provide a healthier environment for their child.

Court documents reveal therapy plans for Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez

Berry filed court documents on Wednesday, May 29, stating that she and Martinez will undergo co-parenting coaching with an adult and child psychiatrist. The court filing states that the therapy aims to help Berry and Martinez resolve conflicts and co-parent successfully in Maceo's best interest. The psychiatrist will plan the structure, length, and frequency of the sessions.

Berry and Martinez will start with one solo session each, followed by at least six joint sessions by June 14. If the therapy is effective, they could continue to attend these joint sessions for up to a year. Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, is also involved, according to documents, and he is not "precluded from participating in [their] co-parenting therapy/coaching sessions."

Custody and support arrangements

Berry and Martinez confirmed in August 2023 that they had agreed to share legal and physical custody of Maceo. Their custody plan involves alternating weeks and weekends. Berry was also ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support, plus 4.3 percent of any income she earns over $2 million. She will also cover Maceo's school fees, extracurricular activities, and health insurance.

A history of their relationship

Berry and Martinez met on the set of the 2010 film Dark Tide and married three years later, in July 2013. They separated in October 2015 and became legally single the following year. However, their divorce was not finalized until 2023, while they worked out a custody arrangement for Maceo. Berry also has a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.

Berry, who was previously married to David Justice (1993-1997) and Eric Benét (2001-2005), began dating Van Hunt (54), in September 2020. Hunt has been a reassuring presence during Berry's custody battle.

“Van has been so supportive of Halle throughout this process with her divorce,” a source told US in August 2023, adding, “But at the same time, Halle is an incredibly intelligent woman and can handle things on her own. Of course, it’s amazing knowing Van has her back, and she feels like she finally found somebody who treats her with the respect she deserves.”

