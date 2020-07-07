Halle Berry apologises for considering to play a transgender role: Trans people should tell their own stories

After receiving criticism over her decision to portray the role of a transgender man in an upcoming movie, Halle Berry issues a heartfelt apology and backs out of the movie. Read her full apology below.

Halle Berry has issued an apology after she spoke about playing a transgender man in an upcoming film. In a statement shared on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I'd like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories."

She continued, "I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera." Halle Berry is facing criticism after she shared her wish to play a transgender person in a new film.

Berry made this announcement via Instagram Live interview with hairstylist Christin Brown. Halle revealed she was previously preparing for a role in which she'd portray a transgender man. "It's a character where the woman is a trans character, so she's a woman that transitioned into a man," Berry explained. "She's a character in a project I love that I might be doing."

Berry added that she wants to do a "deep dive" into "that world," seemingly making reference to the trans community. "Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project, and that will require me cutting all of my hair off," she plainly stated. She also claimed the movie was a "female story" that she thinks is "important" to share. Berry's comments on the potential role drew backlash because she misgendered the character and many people believe the role should go to a trans person, as the LGBTQ+ site Pink News first reported.

Trans activist Serena Daniari explained on Twitter, "It absolutely is NOT a female story, it is a story about a man. And why is the aspect of physical transition the focal point for her? Cis peoples' understanding of trans issues is really myopic. Girl watch Disclosure on Netflix."

It absolutely is NOT a female story, it is a story about a man. And why is the aspect of physical transition the focal point for her? Cis peoples' understanding of trans issues is really myopic. Girl watch Disclosure on Netflix. — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) July 6, 2020

As for why critics don't want the Monster's Ball actress to get the role, Ari Drennen stated, "Please don't play a transgender character; there are so many talented trans actors trying to get their break in Hollywood and as a cis woman this is not your story to tell—especially since you misgendered the character right off the bat."

The Twitter account for the Netflix documentary Disclosure also invited Berry to view their film. "Hi @halleberry, we heard you're considering playing a trans man in your next project. We ask that you please watch @Disclosure_Doc on @netflix first to understand how cis actors like yourself acting in trans roles has major cultural consequences offscreen," they wrote.

ALSO READ Halle Berry reacts to trolls passing negative comments about her son wearing heels

Share your comment ×