Halle Berry Approves of Ariana Grande’s ‘Catwoman’ Tribute in ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Music Video

Halle Berry expressed her excitement and approval of Ariana Grande's Catwoman-inspired look in the new music video for “The Boy Is Mine.” Berry, who portrayed Catwoman in the 2004 film, took to social media to share her enthusiastic response.

Halle Berry's Public Endorsement of Grande's Tribute

After Ariana Grande released her new music video for “The Boy Is Mine,” Halle Berry quickly showed her support on social media. Retweeting a clip of Grande donning a cat-ear mask and navigating a Gotham-like cityscape, Berry tweeted, “Get it, Ari! (three clapping emojis)” followed by the word “Living.” Berry's endorsement highlights the cross-generational appeal and impact of the Catwoman character.

Grande's Artistic Homages and Star-Studded Video

Ariana Grande is renowned for her creative music videos that pay tribute to iconic films and characters. Earlier in the year, she honored "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" in a video for her hit single “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love),” featuring Evan Peters. In "The Boy Is Mine," Grande channels Catwoman, joining the ranks of actresses like Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer. The video features Penn Badgley as a charming politician and includes surprise cameos by Brandy and Monica, nodding to their classic 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine.”

Berry and Grande’s Mutual Admiration

The mutual respect between Halle Berry and Ariana Grande is evident. Berry's praise not only celebrates Grande's homage but also reinforces the lasting influence of the Catwoman character. Grande's music video creativity continues to captivate audiences, blending nostalgia with contemporary artistry.

Ariana Grande's tribute to Catwoman in "The Boy Is Mine" has earned Halle Berry's seal of approval, showcasing the enduring appeal of the iconic character. Grande's ability to honor and reinvent beloved film elements in her music videos keeps fans eagerly anticipating her next creative project.

