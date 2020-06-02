Halle Berry asks for support for an immigrant whose shop was looted amid protests

Actress Halle Berry took to social media to urge her followers to help out an immigrant family that is struggling after their store was looted and burned in the protests in the city over the weekend.

The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to post about Ned Harounian, an 81-year-old immigrant, who lost a lot when his shop on Melrose was destroyed. She asked her followers to donate to a fundraiser set up to cover the costs of restoring the shop, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"An 81 year old immigrant father and business owner, Ned Harounian, had his Melrose shop looted and burned to the ground over the weekend," she wrote.

"He immigrated in 1985 and for 30 years he put his life into his business and community. His recently deceased wife's jewelry was also stolen," she added.

"Los Angeles — I know things are crazy right now, but I hope we can all take a minute to help this man out!!' she added.

"An immigrant business owner in his 80s had his Melrose store looted then burned, and his recently deceased wife's jewelry stolen. Things are crazy right now, but I hope we can all take a minute to help this man out!! Donate if you can," she tweeted.

Several clashes erupted between protesters and police here over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. Demonstrations and riots have spread to cities across the US after a video went viral of George Floyd being suffocated to death by a white police officer in the mid-western US state of Minnesota last week.

An immigrant business owner in his 80s had his Melrose store looted then burned, and his recently deceased wife’s jewelry stolen. Things are crazy right now, but I hope we can all take a minute to help this man out!! Donate if you can. https://t.co/4WSbFts9kN? pic.twitter.com/AgjqEaZjs9 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 1, 2020

Also Read: Halle Berry reacts to trolls passing negative comments about her son wearing heels

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×