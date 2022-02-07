Halle Berry ‘completely heartbroken’ that no Black woman has won Oscar for Best Actress since her 2002 win

Halle Berry recently made an appearance on ABC's Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising special and spoke about her historical Oscar win in 2002. If you didn't know, the 55-year-old actress was the first Black woman to win the accolade for Best Actress in 2002 for her stellar performance in Monster's Ball. Even though it's been 2 decades since her win, no other Black woman has won the honour, which doesn't sit well with Berry, she told ABC: "You know, I've been asked this question so many times as if I should have the answer. But I don't. But I will say this: I do feel completely heartbroken that there's no other woman standing next to me in 20 years."

She added: "True, I thought, like everybody else, that night meant a lot of things would change, that there would be other women. I thought that I would have the script truck back up to my front door and I'd have an opportunity to play any role I wanted. That didn't happen. But what I do know happened that night is that so many people of colour got inspired. When I look around and I see my brothers and sisters working and thriving and telling their own stories from their point of view. I'm proud of that, and I see the movement forward. And I think that night inspired so many of those people to dream those dreams."

Berry has been vocal about the impact, or the lack of it, that followed her Oscar win. She told Entertainment Weekly in August: "It was surprising, because I thought they were going to just back up the truck and drop them off at my house, right? When you have a historic win like that, you think, 'Oh, this is going to fundamentally change,' It did fundamentally change me, but it didn't change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way."

