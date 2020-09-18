  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Halle Berry CONFIRMS relationship with singer Van Hunt after sharing multiple mysterious pics over past months

Halle Berry finally confirmed her relationship with singer Van Hunt after months of teasing fans with glimpses of the couple’s relationship over the course of the past few months.
92079 reads Mumbai
Halle Berry CONFIRMS relationship with singer Van Hunt after sharing multiple mysterious pics over past monthsHalle Berry CONFIRMS relationship with singer Van Hunt after sharing multiple mysterious pics over past months
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Catwoman actress Halle Berry has seemingly confirmed that she is dating singer Van Hunt! The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress has been teasing fans with glimpses of the couple for the past few months, but she has never revealed the identity of the mystery man until now. Today, Halle took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with Van‘s name on it.

 

“Now ya know…,” the Hollywood veteran captioned the photo. The foot emoji is seemingly referencing all of the photos that she had previously shared of her and the mystery man’s feet while in bed.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

now ya know...

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

The news comes as no surprise as, just two weeks ago, Van actually shared a selfie that he snapped in which Halle is giving him a kiss on the cheek. He captioned the photo, “kisses land softly.” Check it out below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

kisses land softly

A post shared by van hunt (@vanhunt) on

In case you missed it, Halle has been teasing a new romance since the past few months by sharing pictures of intertwined feet on her Instagram.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry TEASES new possible romance on Instagram after celebrating her 54th birthday in Vegas

Credits :Halle Berry’s Instagram, Van Hunt’s Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement