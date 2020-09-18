Halle Berry CONFIRMS relationship with singer Van Hunt after sharing multiple mysterious pics over past months

Halle Berry finally confirmed her relationship with singer Van Hunt after months of teasing fans with glimpses of the couple’s relationship over the course of the past few months.

Catwoman actress Halle Berry has seemingly confirmed that she is dating singer Van Hunt! The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress has been teasing fans with glimpses of the couple for the past few months, but she has never revealed the identity of the mystery man until now. Today, Halle took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with Van‘s name on it.

“Now ya know…,” the Hollywood veteran captioned the photo. The foot emoji is seemingly referencing all of the photos that she had previously shared of her and the mystery man’s feet while in bed.

The news comes as no surprise as, just two weeks ago, Van actually shared a selfie that he snapped in which Halle is giving him a kiss on the cheek. He captioned the photo, “kisses land softly.” Check it out below:

In case you missed it, Halle has been teasing a new romance since the past few months by sharing pictures of intertwined feet on her Instagram.

