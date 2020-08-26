Halle Berry files petition to act as her own attorney in divorce case with former flame Olivier Martinez

According to reports by ET, Halle Berry has filed a petition in court to act as her own attorney in her upcoming divorce case with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Scroll down for details.

Catwoman actress Halle Berry has filed a request to act as her own lawyer in her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Her former attorney, Marina Zakiyan Beck, accepted this change and signed off on it on July 30, 2020, according to ET. Halle herself signed off on the request a few weeks later on August 11. Olivier has hired an attorney and will be represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

The pair ended their marriage all the way back in 2015. They share one son, six-year-old Maceo. In October of 2015, the couple confirmed the news that they were separating with a mutual statement.

At the time of their split in 2015, Halle had to file for divorce twice from her now-former husband. The actress originally filed papers in September 2015, using pseudonyms in place of their real names. Olivier didn’t agree to use fake names, so he filed his own petition shortly after. Halle submitted the new documents in October 2015, using her real name, Olivier‘s real name, and their son Maceo‘s real name, according to TMZ.

In case you missed it, Halle recently teased fans with a possibility of a new romance in her life. Earlier this week, the Oscar-winning actress shared a photo of herself lying in bed with her feet resting on the feet of a mystery man. “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special,” Halle captioned the Instagram photo.

This is not the first time Halle has teased a new romance by sharing a picture of intertwined feet. Last month, Halle suggested that she is in a new romance with another photo of her and the mystery man’s feet.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry TEASES new possible romance on Instagram after celebrating her 54th birthday in Vegas

Share your comment ×