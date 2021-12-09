Halle Berry gives a shout out to her kids in People's Choice Awards speech: I love you guys

It's not often that a star displays the confidence, generosity, and stage presence to captivate a whole country, but Halle Berry achieved exactly that on Tuesday night when she received the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

However, Halle gave a heartfelt speech while receiving the award. She said as per PEOPLE, "The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you. Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself," she said, thanking her fans. She further expressed gratitude to her kids, Nahla Ariela, 13, and Maceo Robert, 8. "My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo — I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys," she said.

Meanwhile, Berry won the Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball in 2002, becoming the first Black woman to do so. She was also nominated for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and an NAACP Image Award for her role in HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced.

She's also been in blockbusters such as the X-Men series, John Wick 3, and Die Another Day. Berry will next be seen in Netflix's The Mothership, which she also executive produces, as well as the sci-fi epic Moonfall, which will be released in cinemas in February.

