Halle Berry has the BEST reaction to fans defending her 2004 movie Catwoman; See here

It has been 17 years since Halle Berry's 2004 movie Catwoman was released, but the recent trailer of Robert Pattinson's The Batman has Twitterati comparing Berry to Zoë Kravitz, who is playing the role of the Gotham City burglar in the new Batman movie.

As heated debates and discussions have happened on Twitter over the two Catwomen, Berry took the opportunity to open up on the topic and tweeted a hilarious response for fans who are #TeamHalleBerry! "I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago," Berry tweeted, in reply to a fan who had previously penned, "I’m sorry but Halle Berry ate her CAtwoman role up, idk why ppl hate that movies, it’s camp. I love it [sic]." Berry added a 'laugh emoji' in the tweet which made fans understand that the star is poking fun at them for being absent when the movie had actually been released.

I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago https://t.co/NI8oKeKsDT — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 26, 2021

For those unversed, Berry had received quite a bit of criticism for her portrayal of the character. The role had previously been portrayed by many other actresses including Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises, Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns, Cameron Bicondova in Gotham, Julie Newmar in Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, and Eartha Kitt in Batman, among others. Zoë Kravitz has finally landed the role in The Batman, and Twitter has been speaking non-stop about the casting.

Which actress among the Catwomen is your favourite? Share your opinion about the DC character with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The Batman: First trailer promises darker and grittier version of Gotham’s caped crusader