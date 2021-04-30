Halle Berry has the BEST reaction to people comparing her Oscars look to Willy Wonka and Edna Mode

Halle Berry recently reacted to people comparing her Oscars 2021 look to Willy Wonka and Edna Mode. Scroll down to see how the actress reacted to the memes.

Actress Halle Berry who introduced her new hairdo at the Oscars this past weekend is laughing off criticism about her new do. On the occasion of the 93rd Academy Awards, the actress arrived at the Oscars to present, fans bombarded social media with memes and reactions to her new do, with people comparing the cut to that of Johnny Depp in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Edna Mode from the Incredibles and Beyoncé's super-short bangs in 2014.

One person even posted a short clip on Twitter of a man wearing a wig that resembles Berry's new 'do with the caption, "halle berry tonight." The tweet garnered almost 50,000 likes. When the star got a hold of this tweet, she had the best reaction. Reacting to the funny tweet, Berry retweeted the link and added the weary and laughing emojis.

If you missed her appearance, for her return to the Oscars, Berry donned a Dolce & Gabbana flowy mauve-toned strapless gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a large bow attached to the bodice. But it was her unexpected glam that really stole the show. Hairstylist Sara Seward teased the chop on Instagram hours before the show, writing, "We came to play ...@halleberry #oscars2021" alongside a photo of Berry's honey bronde locks on the floor.

The actress showed off her full look on Instagram the next day, sharing a slideshow of photos posing with her boyfriend Van Hunt, modelling her flowy gown and showing off the bob from every angle.

