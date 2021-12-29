Halle Berry has the BEST response on being mistaken for Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey

People have frequently confused The Little Mermaid's leading lady Halle Bailey with Bruised star Halle Berry since the film's cast was announced. Among the several instances of people switching names, one drew Berry's eye and elicited a funny response from the Oscar winner.

On December 27, a Twitter user tagged Berry and said, "Can't wait to see you under the sea," along with a mermaid emoji, to which the Catwoman actress replied,"… wrong Halle lol. I can't wait to see her too though!" as per E! News. Although this new conversation is adorably sweet, it isn't the first time fans have inadvertently mixed up the two Halles. In 2019, Disney announced the cast of The Little Mermaid remake, in which Bailey would play Ariel. Twitter users immediately remarked their need to take a double take after reading the statement.

"Legit spent an hour trying to figure out why Disney cast Halle Berry as The Little Mermaid," one person wrote at the time as per E! News. However, the uncertainty was quickly addressed when Berry herself congratulated the singer on her new role on Twitter. "In case you needed a reminder," the Monster's Ball star tweeted in July 2019. "Halles get it DONE." Tagging the singer, she added, "Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can't wait to see what you do!"

Meanwhile, The live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid follows Bailey's Ariel, who makes a deal with a sea witch to experience life above water for the first time. However, Berry just directed her first film, Bruised, in which she also featured as disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice. She'll next be seen in Moonfall, a big-budget calamity picture starring Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, and Donald Sutherland, which hits theatres on February 4.

