  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Halle Berry hints at possible new romance with mystery man; Shares a cryptic photo

Halle Berry took to Instagram this weekend to share a mysterious picture which hinted at a new romance in the Catwoman actor’s life. Scroll down for the details.
1882 reads Mumbai
Halle Berry hints at possible new romance with mystery man; Shares a cryptic photoHalle Berry hints at possible new romance with mystery man; Shares a cryptic photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It looks like Halle Berry has a new man in her life. The Oscar winner who is otherwise very private about her personal life, took fans by surprise when she shared somewhat of a cryptic snap of her feet, along with someone else's on Sunday via Instagram. Berry further captioned the image, "Sunday, funday,” alongside a heart emoji. As the picture only featured four pairs of toes in front of a blurred bottle of wine, it's unclear who Berry spent her weekend with, but it didn't stop the comments from pouring in over the eyebrow-raising post.

 

"Well well. Happy Sunday indeed," one fan quipped in a comment. As another pointed out, "Yessss enjoy that Sunday @halleberry ... now you're gonna have everyone curious loll..." While she's sparked some romance speculation with this mystery person, she hasn't shared any other details on who it could be.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

sunday,funday

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

 

In 2017, the famous mom of two split from her boyfriend of five months, Alex Da Kid. The relationship marked Berry's first public one since her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez was finalised a year earlier. 

 

"Ever since splitting with her ex Olivier, she has been more cautious about who she chooses to bring around the children, and bring into her life," a source told E! News in 2017. The source also noted at the time, "She is much happier now." Berry gave birth to her daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry in 2008. She later married Martinez, with whom she welcomed son Maceo in 2013. The couple announced their divorce two years later.

Credits :E! News, Getty Images, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement