Halle Berry hints at possible new romance with mystery man; Shares a cryptic photo

It looks like Halle Berry has a new man in her life. The Oscar winner who is otherwise very private about her personal life, took fans by surprise when she shared somewhat of a cryptic snap of her feet, along with someone else's on Sunday via Instagram. Berry further captioned the image, "Sunday, funday,” alongside a heart emoji. As the picture only featured four pairs of toes in front of a blurred bottle of wine, it's unclear who Berry spent her weekend with, but it didn't stop the comments from pouring in over the eyebrow-raising post.

"Well well. Happy Sunday indeed," one fan quipped in a comment. As another pointed out, "Yessss enjoy that Sunday @halleberry ... now you're gonna have everyone curious loll..." While she's sparked some romance speculation with this mystery person, she hasn't shared any other details on who it could be.

In 2017, the famous mom of two split from her boyfriend of five months, Alex Da Kid. The relationship marked Berry's first public one since her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez was finalised a year earlier.

"Ever since splitting with her ex Olivier, she has been more cautious about who she chooses to bring around the children, and bring into her life," a source told E! News in 2017. The source also noted at the time, "She is much happier now." Berry gave birth to her daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry in 2008. She later married Martinez, with whom she welcomed son Maceo in 2013. The couple announced their divorce two years later.