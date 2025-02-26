Halle Berry is Hoping For Another Black Artist to Win the Oscar for Best Actress; Says She's 'Tired' of 'Occupying' Space Alone

The awards season is in full swing, and the Oscars are finally upon us. While you root for your favorite actors, actresses, and movies to win the golden trophy, celebs are right there with you, picking their faves. One of them is Halle Berry, she's not only an iconic veteran of the industry but also the first and so far the only black actress to win the Oscar for Best Actress all the way back in 2002.

During her appearance on Trevor Noah's Podcast, What Now, she revealed she's hoping for another black artist to give her company in this exclusive club. While talking about her purpose in life she said becoming the first black woman to win the Best Actress Academy Award was 'bigger' than her. She continued, "I hope this year someone stands next to me," adding, "I hope it happens. Because I'm tired of occupying that space alone." The Catwoman star made it clear that while she hopes for another black actress to win the award this year, but even if it doesn't happen, she believes, "I was chosen in that moment to be a beacon of possibility, and I do think it served that purpose."

Cynthia Erivo is the only black woman who's been nominated for the Best Actress category for her marvelous performance in Wicked this year. Berry and Erivo are no strangers to each other, the former showed her love for the latter's musical on Instagram, hyping it up as one of her "favorite movies" in 2024. The Monster's Ball star gushed in her December Post, "Wicked is hands down one of my favorite movies of the year and based on the box office, I’m guessing we’ve all seen it by now...and maybe 2-3 times!" She added Erivo and Ariana Grande gave "magical and stunning performances."

The Wicked star couldn't stay silent receiving such high praise, she commented, "Thank you so much Halle, I love you." While we're not sure who's going to win the Oscar this year, but we sure hope we get to see these 2 iconic actresses interact at the upcoming awards.