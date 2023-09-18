Halle Berry is intentionally taking up ‘lower-paying roles’ for THIS reason? Find out

Halle Berry is changing her career to avoid paying a lot to her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez. This comes after their divorce agreement, which says she has to pay child support and a share of her earnings, according to Star magazine.

Halle Berry's divorce financial terms

According to OK Magazine, in their divorce deal, Halle has to pay $8,000 every month for her nine-year-old son, Maceo. She also has to give Olivier 4.3% of her yearly income if it's over $2 million.

Why is Halle Berry changing her career?

People close to Halle Berry say she's worried that if she has a really successful year, most of her money will go to Olivier. She doesn't want that money to be taken away from taking care of her son. “Halle fears if she has a lot of success in a year, that money is going to go into Olivier's pocket and not be used for her nine-year-old son Maceo’s care.” The source said “It's a big incentive to slow down, or take lower-paying roles,”

Halle Berry's decision to possibly take less money from her acting roles shows how complicated things can be after a big divorce. Despite her legal obligations from the divorce, she's also being careful in her new relationship with Van Hunt, thinking about a prenuptial agreement to avoid any problems.

