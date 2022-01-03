Halle Berry jokingly posts about tying the knot with BF Van Hunt; Dwayne Johnson, Octavia Spencer REACT

Halle Berry started 2022 by playing a prank on her followers as she jokingly posted a photo where it seemed like she was getting married to beau Van Hunt at a wedding chapel. Taking to her Instagram account, Berry shared a snap where she is kissing Hunt and captioned it as, "well…IT’S OFFICIAL!"

However, in the same post, Berry shared another photo stating, "It's 2022!" which left fans laughing their hearts out over Berry's post which seemed like an official announcement of her marriage in the beginning, but turned out to be her New Year 2022 post with boyfriend Van Hunt.

While fans understood Berry's joke, many celebrities fell for it, as they shared their best wishes for tying the knot with Hunt. One of the very first stars who were fooled by Berry included Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who penned, "congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!" Octavia Spencer too couldn't catch the prank and noted, "Congratulations!!!!!" Stars including Meagan Good, Taraji P Henson, Naomi Campbell and others shared their best wishes with the duo after seeing the beautiful couple photos.

Take a look at the post:

For those unversed, Halle Berry has been sharing stunning photos from her trip with Van Hunt. In one of the posts, she had penned, "i hate when people say you don’t need alcohol to have fun! you don’t need running shoes to run but it F*****G helps!" Berry had also shared a topless photo from her vacation which left many of her fans speechless. "vacay drip…," her caption read.

What do you think of Berry's recent prank? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry partners with streaming giant Netflix again, signs multiple films