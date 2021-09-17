Halle Berry opens up about ‘trauma’ of abuse; Expresses frustration over people’s disbelief in her struggles

Halle Berry recently opened up about the trauma and abuse she endured in a chat with The New York Times. While promoting her upcoming film Bruised, the actress spoke about her character in the film and how she has a lot in common with her.

The actress, who is also directing the upcoming film, Berry, 55 opened up about the similar “hardships” she and her character have faced in their lives. According to Berry, who plays martial arts fighter Jackie Justice, she “loved” the film “because fighting is something that I just know so much about on a personal level and on a career level. I understand what it is to fight and not be heard… I understand the trauma of life that makes one want to fight, need to fight, have to fight.”

“This is another battle I fought my whole life. That because I look a certain way that I’ve been spared any hardship. I’ve had loss and pain and a lot of hurt in my life. I’ve had abuse in my life… I get really frustrated when people think because I look a certain way that I haven’t had any of those real-life experiences because I absolutely have.”

If you didn’t know, back in 2015, Berry previously opened up about being a “victim of domestic violence” during the unite4:humunity gala, as per E! News, telling the audience, “I wasn’t married to a man that beat me up, but my mother was.”

