Halle Berry partners with streaming giant Netflix again, signs multiple films

Halle Berry continues to fight her way to the top. Riding high on the success of her first directorial movie, Bruised, the actress has struck a deal with Netflix for a series of new projects in which she will both appear and produce, as per Deadline.

According to the streaming service, Bruised not only debuted as the number one film in the United States this week, but also as the number two English language picture in the globe, with the top selection in over 70 countries. The film, which premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, chronicles the life of washed-up UFC fighter Jackie "Pretty Bull" Justice (Berry). Jackie has been away from professional fighting for many years, but she returns to reclaim her reputation and career.

“My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] would treat it with great care,” said Berry as per Deadline. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Meanwhile, Berry won the Best Actress Oscar in 2002 for her performance in Monster's Ball, becoming the first Black woman to do so. Her portrayal in Marc Forster's highly acclaimed drama earned her a SAG Award, the Berlin Silver Bear, and the National Board of Review's Best Actress award. Berry will soon be seen in two forthcoming Netflix films, including writer-director Matt Charman's sci-fi drama The Mothership, which she is also exec producing, and the action flick Our Man From Jersey, in which she co-stars with Mark Wahlberg.

