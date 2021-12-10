Halle Berry recalls her deeply disturbing childhood; Opens up about ‘abusive & alcoholic’ father

Halle Berry recently opened up about her painful childhood. While making an appearance on NPR’s Fresh Air podcast, the Oscar-winner shared her traumatic experience of abusive relationships, just like the ones portrayed in her recently directed film Bruised. She said: “There’s lots of abuse in my childhood. I grew up with an alcoholic father that was very abusive, both verbally, emotionally, physically.” The actress had previously explained how her father’s alcoholism “robbed us of the relationship we were meant to have” in an emotional Father’s Day post two years ago.

Berry eventually forgave her father, who left her and her mother when Halle was just three years old. Recalling his passing in 2003, the actress said: “When he died, I was given a gift of talking to a spiritual healer and someone that took me through some spiritual exercises to sort of heal my wound with my dad, largely because of the love and the guidance he didn’t receive as a child. He wasn’t born into the world an abusive, alcoholic man who was out of control. He became that by what he was and was not given; what he was exposed to and by what he wasn’t exposed to.”

She further explained: “Going back another generation, they came from slavery, where my great-great-grandmother saw her daughters ripped away from her and the trauma that caused. When I keep tracing it back, you realize that this was just generational trauma. That my father was just trying to survive. He was trying to find himself, find his manhood. And he was doing the best he could, and while he failed me and my family miserably, he really was only working with the tools he had been given.”

