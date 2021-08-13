Halle Berry recalls not getting parts that she ‘absolutely loved’ because of her ethnicity despite Oscar win

Actress Halle Berry recently looked back at her historic Oscar win for Best Actress in 2002 for Monster's Ball and got candid about how the win changed things for her, and the things that didn’t change. While promoting her new film Bruised, Berry chatted with Entertainment Weekly and marvelled at how surprising it was to not get an influx of offers after her big win.

"When you have a historic win like that, you think, 'Oh, this is going to fundamentally change,'" she continued. "It did fundamentally change me, but it didn't change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way," she added.

After winning an Oscar as early as in the early 2000s, Berry expressed her struggles to find decent roles which most white actresses with her box office success and an Oscar would have landed easily. Berry however soldiered on and took on movie roles that didn't call to her as much as others. "It's like, okay, that's a film I can't say I'm totally in love with, but this isn't a hobby. It's how I take care of my children," Berry said. "But I try to keep that sense of wonder and stay curious. Because being a Black woman, I haven't always had parts that I absolutely love."

Now, Berry is busy promoting her directorial debut film Bruised, which she also stars in! The actress essays the role of an MMA fighter in the film!

Also Read: Halle Berry SLAMS BACK at trolls who suggest ‘she can’t keep a man’; Asks ‘Who says I wanna keep them?’