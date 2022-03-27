Halle Berry recalls winning Oscar for best actress in 2002: Will never get over this moment

Halle Berry is going on a trip down memory lane. Exactly 20 years after receiving the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Monster's Ball at the 74th Academy Awards in 2002, the actress, 55, reminisced on her achievement in a tweet published on Twitter on Friday.

"20 years ago, this week, I walked through that door," Berry captioned her post, which was accompanied by a photograph of herself holding the coveted film award. "I will never get over this moment!" The X-Men actor also thanked others in her tweet, praising The Academy, Lionsgate, Lee Daniels, and Marc Forster with a red heart emoji. However, Berry played Leticia Musgrove in Monster's Ball, a lady who had an affair with her guilty husband's executioner. Among those who appear in the film are Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger, Peter Boyle, Sean Combs, and Mos Def.

For those unversed, Berry competed in the Best Actress category at the 2002 Academy Awards against Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge), Judi Dench (Iris), Sissy Spacek (In the Bedroom), and Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones' Diary). Meanwhile, she is still the first woman of colour to have won Best Actress in the show's history. Berry recently spoke with The New York Times on her Academy Award triumph, as well as her displeasure that no other Black actress had gotten the honour in the last two decades.

"Back in those days, if you didn't win the Globe, you really didn't get the Academy Award," Berry said, referring to the Golden Globe that went to Spacek, 72. "So I'd pretty much resigned myself to believing, 'It's great to be here, but I'm not going to win.' "But even though she did go on to win the prize, Berry continued, "It didn't open the door. The fact that there's no one standing next to me is heartbreaking."

ALSO READ:Halle Berry OPENS UP on her directorial debut Bruised, calls it 'biggest challenge' of her career