Halle Berry Reflects On Filming Emotionally Challenging Dog Scene In Alexandre Aja’s Film Never Let Go: 'We Were All Animal Lovers...'

Halle Berry returns to the silver screen in Alexandre Aja's latest survival horror film, Never Let Go, where she portrays a tormented mother of two boys, Samuel and Nolan, living in a remote cabin in the forests of British Columbia as an evil force threatens the world. The movie features several intense scenes, and Berry recently shared that filming a particularly emotional sequence involving a dog was especially "hard" for her. Read on further to know more details!



Halle Berry recently discussed the intense scene in Never Let Go, where her character, Momma, faces a heart-wrenching decision. After a harsh winter leaves their family without food, Momma tells her sons Samuel (Anthony B. Jenkins) and Nolan (Percy Daggs IV) that she will have to kill their dog, Koda, to feed them, which enraged Nolan, who manages to save Koda by cutting the rope that ties his mother to the cabin.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Berry shared during a Q&A at Austin's Fantastic Fest following the film's screening that shooting the scene was challenging, saying, "The dog scene was hard for me. It was hard for all of us."

The Union actress added that director Alexandre Aja had a small dog named Peanut that he carried in his coat during filming, with her face peeking out. She emphasized that, as "animal lovers," filming this scene was challenging for the entire cast and crew.

As per the outlet, Berry further shared that the scene kept getting delayed because they were aware of how emotional it would be and the feelings it would bring up, and they were hesitant to tackle it. However, when the day finally arrived, she noted that her co-stars, Daggs and Jenkins, encountered a 'bit of an acting block.'

She explained, "I think it was because he didn’t want to face the dog thing. It was hard," noting, "I decided to do something that was off-script and shake him up and take him out of his head and out of his fear and out of the dog thing."

The Moonfall actress noted that the "true testament" to their talent was that when she shook them up, everyone went along with it, and Percy Daggs' tears began to flow as he connected with his dog. She added that it was one of those rare moments that actors hope for in a film, where a genuine moment occurs, and that’s how they captured the scene, noting, "I think the one take is the scene that ended up in the movie."

Meanwhile, Alexandre Aja's Never Let Go is now in theaters.