Halle Berry REVEALS THIS actress was originally attached to play her character in Bruised

Looks like another prominent actress came close to bringing Halle Berry's Bruised character to life. The Oscar winner makes her directorial debut with the forthcoming Netflix sports drama in which she plays Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who is persuaded to return to the ring after her abandoned young son reappears in her life.

However, Berry, 55, confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday that her job was initially meant for Blake Lively. "My agent just gave this to me. When I got the story, another actress was attached to it. This was for Blake Lively," she recalled as per PEOPLE. "Because originally when I got the script, it was written for a very young, Irish-Catholic white girl. I said to my agent, 'But I love this. I have to play this part. I mean, not like this. I have to reimagine it, but I'm gonna do this.' And she said, 'Well, it's Blake's right now, so if Blake, you know, decides to give it away, pass it up, you'll be the first person you come to.'"

Halle further said, "So I had to patiently wait for six months until Blake decided it's not something she wanted to do, and then," continued Berry, motioning with her hands that she slid into the casting. Meanwhile, Halle Berry is making her directorial debut with Bruised. At the AFI Fest premiere of her Netflix feature Bruised on Saturday, the 55-year-old Oscar winner discussed her enthusiasm for the production as well as "the fight game" and revealed how the movie has been the 'biggest challenge' of her career.

Bruised debuts on Netflix on November 24.

