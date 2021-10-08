Halle Berry SHARES rare photo of son as she pens a sweet birthday tribute on his birthday

In celebration of her son, Maceo's, eighth birthday, Halle Berry shared a rare photo of him on Instagram on Tuesday. “This little dude is 8 today!” she captioned a cool pic of him throwing up a peace sign, before revealing her sweet nickname for him, “Happy Birthday THUNDER!"

Check out her post here:

In the picture, Maceo seems to be wearing the upper half of a scarecrow costume, perhaps in preparation for Halloween. He is also seen sporting camo print shorts and a very elegant hat that is positioned slightly over his face. However, Halle doesn't post pictures of her children very frequently (the Oscar winner is also the mother of 13-year-old Nahla Aubry) and this admirers couldn't help but notice the striking similarity between the two. They wished Maceo well in the comments, with some remarking that he is his mother's "twin."

Meanwhile, Berry's only son is Maceo, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. As per E! News, they were married from 2013 until 2016. She also has a 13-year-old daughter from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated from 2005 until 2010.

However, recently, Halle Berry was pulled into a scandal by Cat Zingano, who filed a lawsuit against the actress. Halle had promised her a movie part, according to the former UFC fighter, but she was ultimately pulled from the production. Berry subsequently told Zingano that she could no longer be a part of the film since she was no longer a current UFC fighter, despite Berry being the one who convinced her not to take on a new fight, according to her lawsuit.

ALSO READ:Halle Berry recalls not getting parts that she ‘absolutely loved’ because of her ethnicity despite Oscar win