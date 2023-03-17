Halle Berry showers love on daughter Nahla with a heartfelt birthday post, shares unseen PICS on Instagram

Halle Berry cannot stop gushing over her daughter Nahla, whom she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry. The 56-year-old Catwoman actress took to her Instagram space on Thursday, May 16, and posted a slew of unseen pictures featuring Nahla, as she wished her a very happy 15th birthday. Scroll below to take a look.

Halle Berry wishes daughter Nahla her 15th birthday

Halle Berry posted three pictures of her daughter on her social media space, along with a heartfelt caption wishing her on her special day. In the first picture, we can see a framed photograph of Halle cuddling and laughing with a toddler Nahla. The picture also had the words ‘Love You More’ arranged on it. The second photograph featured Berry’s daughter with her back facing the camera. In the third photo on the slide, we see a teenager Nahla lounging by a pool, with a cap hiding her face.

Sharing these photos, Halle penned a sweet caption wishing her daughter on her birthday. It read, “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel (baby emoji).”

Halle Berry’s Instagram post for daughter Nahla

Fans and celebs react to Halle Berry’s Instagram post

Halle Berry’s Instagram post was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. The Woman King actress Viola Davis also dropped a birthday wish for Nahla as she wrote, “Happiest of birthdays beautiful Nahla (red heart emoji)!!”

Fans and followers also dropped birthday wishes but most of them were surprised at the fact that Nahla was already 15 years old. One user wrote, “Nahla is 15!!! (shock emoji) I remember when you were pregnant with her! Happy birthday Nahla!” Another follower commented, “Is that “15th” a typo? That human cannot be 15 already. Wow…Happy Birthday, young lady!” A third fan’s comment read, “15???? I feel so old omg (crying emoji)”

Apart from Nahla, the X-Men actress is also a mom to her 9-year-old son Maceo, whom she shares with her ex Olivier Martinez.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Halle Berry recalls winning Oscar for Best Actress in 2002: Will never get over this moment