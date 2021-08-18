Halle Berry SUED by former UFC fighter Cat Zingano over a potential movie role?

Halle Berry has been pulled into yet another scandal, this time by Cat Zingano, who has filed a lawsuit against the actress. Halle had promised her a movie part, according to the former UFC fighter, but she was ultimately pulled from the production. As per TMZ, Cat claims she met with Halle in July 2019 to talk about a movie titled ‘Bruised.’

Berry allegedly instructed Zingano to keep her calendar free so she could be ready to perform in the film when it was time to start filming, according to the lawsuit. Zingano, on the other hand, received a fight offer from the UFC not long after. As per TMZ, she claims she talked with Berry about the fight and if it would have an effect on her upcoming film debut. Berry allegedly urged her to decline the fight offer out of concern for the movie's insurer's liability worries. Cat says she declined the fight and was shortly removed from her UFC contract as a result.

However, Berry subsequently told Zingano that she could no longer be a part of the film since she was no longer a current UFC fighter, despite Berry being the one who convinced her not to take on a new fight, according to her lawsuit. Zingano further alleges that Berry has shut off all contact with her, causing her to file a lawsuit as a consequence of the missed movie chance as well as her UFC career, as reported by TMZ.

Meanwhile "Bruised," which is set to drop on Netflix in November, marks Halle Berry's first time directing a film.

