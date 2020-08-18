Halle Berry TEASES new possible romance on Instagram after celebrating her 54th birthday in Vegas

Halle Berry has been dropping hints that she has a new beau in her life. Berry recently shared a cryptic photo of the duo’s intertwined feet on Instagram post celebrating her 54th birthday weekend in Vegas. See her post below.

Catwoman star Halle Berry celebrated her 54th birthday recently and she’s giving fans a look at her romantic weekend in Las Vegas! The Oscar-winning actress shared a photo of herself lying in bed with her feet resting on the feet of a mystery man. “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special,” Halle captioned the Instagram photo.

This is not the first time Halle has teased a new romance by sharing a picture of intertwined feet. Last month, Halle suggested that she is in a new romance with another photo of her and the mystery man’s feet! See both the photos below:

While it’s not clear that the mystery man is actually her new boyfriend, this would mark her first time she has been linked to someone since her brief fling with Alex Da Kid in 2017.

On the career front, last month, Halle issued an apology for considering a role to play a trans man in an upcoming film. In a statement shared on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I'd like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories."

She continued, "I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera."

