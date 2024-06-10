Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott's Wife Camilla Row Undergoes Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis; DEETS

Camilla Row, the wife of Hallmark actor Brennan Elliott, recently underwent major surgery in her ongoing battle with stage IV gastric cancer. This important update comes after a series of treatments and previous successes in her battle with the disease.

Camilla Row revealed in a private Instagram post on June 7 that she had undergone "mass excision" surgery. This procedure, which included the removal of her belly button, was intended to treat her stage IV gastric cancer.

Row was sleeping in a hospital bed in the photo that accompanied her post, with Elliott sitting by her bedside reading a script. Elliott also included a link to this update in his Instagram Story on June 8.

"Brennan has been pulling double duty, prepping for a movie & coming to see me daily, making the best of a makeshift office in my hospital room as I nap," Row said. Row remains optimistic and grateful for her husband's support.

Family support and hospital stay

Row's post highlighted the emotional impact her illness has had on their family. She expressed how much she missed their two children, Luna, 9, and Liam, 12, while in the hospital. The surgery necessitated a blood transfusion, and she will remain in the hospital while doctors try to manage her pain and nausea.

Elliott has been a pillar of strength throughout her journey. Row's diagnosis was first announced in April 2022, via an Instagram post. “Those closest to me know that my wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient,” he wrote, acknowledging the difficulty of sharing such personal information but hoping to assist others in similar situations.

Previous updates and ongoing battle

Elliott shared a hopeful update in March 2023, after a biopsy revealed no signs of cancer. "It's been such an impossible journey, but today is a day to rejoice in God's mercy and grace," he wrote, thanking his friends and supporters.

However, on March 27, Row provided another update, revealing that the cancer had returned. Following a laparoscopic examination, two of five samples tested positive for cancer. "I know now my cancer is trying to comeback in the most ferocious and sneaky way," she wrote.

Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is the formation of malignant cells in the stomach lining. According to the Mayo Clinic, early detection is difficult because symptoms frequently mimic less serious conditions, necessitating ongoing monitoring and treatment.

Advocacy and community support

Despite personal challenges, Elliott and Row remain committed to cancer research and patient advocacy. On May 20, the couple attended a fundraising event for City of Hope, a well-known cancer hospital in Los Angeles where Row has been treated. Elliott posted a photo from the event, expressing his admiration for the medical team and other advocates.

"Had a special and rare opportunity to get dressed up and have a date night for a fundraising event for @cityofhope hosted by the incredible patient advocate @bonniehunt_real & brilliant surgeon Yanghee Woo, MD," he posted.

