Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis on her 'full circle' return as Laurie Strode in the franchise

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the 13th instalment of the Halloween franchise and serves as a direct sequel to 2021’s Halloween Kills. The actress who began her career with Halloween directed by John Carpenter’s 1981 starred in the role of Laurie Strode, a high school student who becomes targeted by serial killer Michael Myers / The Shape on Halloween night.

At 63, Curtis is saying goodbye to the character she has as a lead in major films of the franchise. Halloween Ends arrives in theatres amid the spooky season.

Jamie Lee Curtis on coming 'full circle' with Laurie

Ahead of her new film's release, Curtis reflected on her journey through the Halloween franchise and said, "We made that first movie for nothing in 1978 in 17 days. But, at its core, there was something that has carried on for 44 years. I have spent a lot of time — ever since I rejoined Laurie Strode for this new trilogy — asking, ‘Why me? Why her? What is it about Laurie and Michael that has survived the test of time?’ “What I have now come full circle to, appreciated and embraced, is that Laurie is and was everyone’s hope for the possibility of a happy life."

She further added how Laurie represents different relationships adding, "She represents everyone’s sister, best friend, daughter, niece and granddaughter.” No one understands better that Laurie is an avatar of a life interrupted, a survivor who has spent her life trying to not let an inexplicable evil chart her path and define her existence."

Halloween Ends also stars James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards. The film recently held its star-studded premiere in Los Angeles where Jamie was spotted walking on the red carpet with her daughters, Ruby Guest and Annie Guest. Sharing photos from the premiere on her Instagram, Curtis wrote about why she chose to wear a sparkling red dress for the event and said, "I knew it was the one to END @halloweenmovie with." Halloween Ends releases across theatres in India on October 14.

