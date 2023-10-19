'Halloween queen': Hailey Bieber debuts bloodred look in corset and miniskirt, shares pre-festivities in October photo dump

With more than half of October having passed and Halloween only a few days away, costume decisions, feats, decorations, and pre-festivities are an obvious tradition. Hailey Bieber recently shared a peek into how the first half of her month went and it consists of everything: from casual selfies, fake mask nights, bold costumes, and candle-lit dinners.

The model recently returned from France after attending Paris Fashion Week and was spotted on date nights, breakfast outings, and coffee runs with her husband Justin Bieber. Here's what the Rhode founder shared in her recent post and all the images she shared.

Hailey Bieber debuts bloodred look in corset and miniskirt

Hailey took to her Instagram account to post a photo dump from her October so far. She wrote, "October thus far [spider emoji] [web emoji]," alongside the variety of pictures she shared. The first image was a shot of her sitting on a couch with the green light on to give a spooky vibe. She wore her signature oversized leather jacket look which was paired with long leather boots and sleek black sunglasses. Hailey looked at the camera and pouted.

The next photo saw her holding an adorable green dinosaur-themed cup in her hands. The 26-year-old wore a loose white shirt in the image as she looked at the camera with another pout. The third picture was a giggly photo of Hailey with a friend as they posed for the selfie with facemasks on their faces, coffee mugs in their hands, and goofy expressions in addition.

The next slide featured a picture where the socialite looked away from the camera, flaunted a pout, and gave a thumbs-up. Hailey sported a red cap, a small and temporary star tattoo on her face, her B necklace, gold earrings, and an overcoat in the image. This was followed by a pre-Halloween look where she stunned in a lacy red and black corset top and mini skirt.

Hailey Bieber shares October photo dump

Hailey posed like a vampire with fake blood dripping from the corner of her mouth while she stood next to a fake skeleton dressed like a pirate. Hailey completed the eerie look with a pearl choker around her neck but continued to wear her B pendant. The next photo was of a table set for dinner with black plates and rows of candles lighting up the whole place.

Countless black paper bats were visible on the wall, adding to the Halloween vibe. The next image saw her smiling in a vintage-inspired look with a plaid mini skirt and a plain black turtleneck sweater. Hailey styled her hair in a classic bun to finish it off. This was followed by a picture of her in a printed black dress. One user wrote, "MOTHER, Halloween queen, you are beautiful Hailey!!! Gorgeous as always." Another said, "Ugh a literal princess."

