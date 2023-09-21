Halsey and Avan Jogia go public with their relationship during date night filled with PDA

In the latest Hollywood buzz, pop sensation Halsey and actor Avan Jogia have made their relationship official with a heartwarming display of affection. After months of speculation and anonymous tips to the Instagram account DeuxMoi, the two stars left no room for doubt as they shared a romantic date night in Los Angeles. Here's a closer look.

Avan Jogia and Halsey's love in the air

The "Without Me" singer, Halsey, who prefers "she/they" pronouns, and the "Victorious" alum, Avan Jogia, 31, took their affection public on a memorable Monday night. Their passionate PDA included hand-holding and sweet kisses, instantly confirming their status as a couple. In a heartwarming moment, Avan wrapped his arm around Halsey, donning a stylish long leather trench coat, while Halsey giggled with delight.

According to Page Six, the couple's chemistry was undeniable as they gazed into each other's eyes. Jogia was dressed impeccably in a denim button-down shirt, white boots, and paint-splattered light-wash jeans. Meanwhile, Halsey opted for a chic gray cropped tee, black jeans, and a leather jacket. The musician added a touch of glam with a silver studded belt, yellow pumps, and a sleek black Yves Saint Laurent handbag.

A whisper of romance

Speculation about their relationship had been brewing for months, with fans piecing together clues from anonymous submissions to DeuxMoi. Their earliest sighting was in June when they were spotted enjoying the sun on a beach in Barcelona, Spain. Their chemistry was further fueled when they were seen shopping together at the Silverlake Flea Market.

This romantic revelation comes just five months after Halsey's separation from their boyfriend of two years, Alev Aydin, with whom they share a 2-year-old son named Ender Ridley. Court documents obtained by Page Six revealed that Halsey filed for full physical custody of their son while requesting joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights. Despite the split, sources report that the co-parenting relationship between Halsey and Aydin remains amicable.

Halsey's decision to file for custody was attributed to their upcoming summer tour, requiring a formal arrangement for their son's travel. Halsey has been romantically linked to several musicians in the past, including Matty Healy, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, and Yungblud. On the other hand, Avan Jogia, renowned for his role in "Victorious," previously dated actress Zoey Deutch for five years, from 2012 to 2017.

