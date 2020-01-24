Halsey apologises after accidentally calling for collapse of One World Trade; Says 'Was trying to make a joke'

Halsey has apologised after tweeting a poorly worded joke about the collapse of One World Trade. Here’s what she had to say.

After being heavily criticised on social media, Halsey is defending herself after posting a poorly worded tweet. The pop star recently blasted a music magazine for giving her a bad review, but accidentally ended up calling for the destruction of One World Trade Center. Her remarks did not go down well with social media users who thought the tweet was distasteful, considering how sensitive the topic is. Reviewing the 25-year-old singer’s new album Manic, Pitchfork stated that the album was tedious and referred to it as the kind of amorphous pop that you might associate with a miserable Lyft ride.”

Upset by the remarks, the singer shared Pitchfork’s review on her twitter feed and wrote, “can the basement that they run p*tchork out of just collapse already.” Turns out, the magazine, which is owned by Condé Nast, operates out of One World Trade Center. The skyscraper was built after terrorists on 9/11 brought down the Twin Towers. The singer was unaware of the fact and deleted her tweet shortly after realising the seriousness of the situation. While the comment might have sounded like a standard clap back otherwise, the fans did not hide their disgust over the tweet and slammed her for being insensitive.

losing my mind thinking about the person on halsey’s team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of one world trade https://t.co/eJJmK0KyQ7 — ben kesslen (@benkesslen) January 23, 2020

Halsey out here threatening a second 9/11 and getting away with it. who the hell does she think she is, Saudi Arabia? — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) January 24, 2020

My favorite scandal of 2020 is Halsey accidentally alluding to 9/11 bc Pitchfork hurt her fee fees. — boomer mill ™️ (@kaitwaydrug) January 24, 2020

“Losing my mind thinking about the person on Halsey's team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of one world trade,” an NBC reporter tweeted. “Halsey out here threatening a second 9/11 and getting away with it. who the hell does she think she is, Saudi Arabia?,” another fan wrote. “My favorite scandal of 2020 is Halsey accidentally alluding to 9/11 bc Pitchfork hurt her fee fees,” another tweet read.

.@Halsey clarifies her Pitchfork tweet, says it was a misunderstanding: “was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding ” pic.twitter.com/vgdv9IGSMV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2020

After deleting the tweet, Halsey clarified to her 12 million followers that she hadn’t meant to offend. “ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this. Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding,” songstress wrote explaining herself.

Read More