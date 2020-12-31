Halsey apologises for sharing THIS without trigger warning; Logs off IG saying ‘not equipped to handle this’

Halsey recently issued an apology after sharing a bulimic photo of herself on Instagram, after which she announced that she will be taking a social media break.

Halsey recently participated in Instagram’s viral “show me a photo of” trend and got in trouble due to it. The singer was pressed to issue an apology after sharing a photo of herself dealing with an eating disorder. After a user asked the pop star to show them the “lowest point” in her life, the singer shared a picture of her scrawny body and revealed that she was battling an eating disorder at the time. Then social media users requested Halseyto apologize for the offending photo, prompting her to issue an apology and delete the post.

The singer and entertainer also announced a temporary social media break to after this attack on her judgment. Following the outcry over the photo, Halsey tweeted, "TW: disordered eating[.] I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."

In a subsequent tweet, the artist said she was going to "log off" to deal with the backlash. "With that being said," she added, "I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay."

This is not the first time Instagram’s viral “show me a photo of” trend has gotten a celebrity in trouble. If you missed it, just today pop singer Billie Eilish lost over 100K followers on Instagram in minutes after posting a photo appreciating nude art which offended many fans, 100, 000 to be exact.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish LOSES 100K followers in minutes after posting an NSFW photo on Instagram

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×