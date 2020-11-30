Halsey calls out Grammys as an elusive process which can often be about 'knowing the right people and bribes'

Halsey staunchly questioned Grammys' credibility on Instagram sharing how the nominations process is not always about the "music or quality or culture," while stating that The Weeknd's album After Hours and her album Manic deserved better.

While Grammys 2021 will be airing only next year, the prestigious award ceremony is already under the scanner for its various snubs during the nominations reveal. The biggest shockers included The Weeknd's After Hours and even Halsey's Manic being snubbed. While The Weeknd detailed how the Grammys are "corrupt," Drake backed the Blinding Lights singer up by sharing how the award show "may no longer matter."

Questioning Grammys' credibility (whilst choosing her words carefully after considerable thought), on Instagram Stories, and addressing a lot of people's "extended sympathy and apology" due to her zero Grammys 2021 nominations, Halsey stated how the award ceremony is an "elusive process." Halsey pondered, "It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and "bribes" that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as "not-bribes." And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show."

"Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest," the 26-year-old added. Moreover, Halsey also stood by The Weeknd's side stating how the 30-year-old singer deserved better as did her own album.

"Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency and reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway," Halsey concluded.

