Halsey recalls being called 'crazy' before their multiple diagnoses: Don’t roll your eyes at your sick friends

Halsey is emphasising that their health concerns have been going on for nearly eight years, not only since they had their first child last July. Following their latest health diagnosis, the Without Me singer, 27, provided an update on Instagram, celebrating finally having an explanation after doctors dismissed their symptoms.

"I just want to clarify, for the benefit of friends of friends who may have any of the diagnoses that I recently shared, I didn't 'just get sick' I've been sick. For a long time. My sicknesses just have their names now," Halsey wrote on an Instagram Story as per PEOPLE. "I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle."

On Tuesday, Halsey addressed their health difficulties on Instagram, saying they're "allergic to literally everything." The singer is going through Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which is a set of hereditary illnesses that affect the body's connective tissues, such as skin, joints, and blood vessels. Halsey is also going through Sjogren's syndrome which is an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks the glands that produce tears and saliva, but it may also harm other regions of the body such as the joints, thyroid, kidneys, liver, and others. However, Halsey further wrote in her story, "Don't roll your eyes at your sick friends. They could be fighting a battle that they haven't named yet. Ya know?"

However, Halsey's "clarification" comes the day after she disclosed the source of her chronic condition, which resulted in her being hospitalised "a few times" for Anaphylaxis. Fortunately, Halsey (born Ashley Frangipane) has the support of her alleged spouse Alev Aydin, whom she met in 2018 when he was recruited to write her Sony Pictures biography, which never happened.

