Halsey RECALLS having nightmares during her pregnancy: 'I feared that I'm going to lose the baby'

Halsey, a 26 year old new mom, recently spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music about experiencing nightmares throughout her pregnancy and how she wasn't making an album about sunshine and butterflies, but rather about the nightmares she was suffering along the road. After three miscarriages, the non-binary singer and writer Alev Aydin had their first child, Ender.

During the interview, Halsey said that, although they are thrilled to be a mother, the album originated from a "scary and horrifying" place. "I think everyone who has heard me yearn for motherhood and yearn for this for so long, would have expected me to write the album that was full of gratitude," Halsey said. According to Just Jared, they added: "And instead I was like, 'No, this s**t is so scary and so horrifying. And my body's changing and I have no control over anything. And I do finally have this thing I want. So I wake up and fear every single day that I'm going to lose (the baby)."

However being pregnant, according to Halsey, is a nightmare, not a dream. They said: "Actually, I have nightmares about waking up in a pool of my own blood. That's actually what it's like." They also had to deal with the waking nightmare of their pregnancy having an effect on the profitability of a record company. "You have to call the CEO of X, Y, Z and say, 'Hey, hi. I'm just calling to let you know, I'm pregnant. Yeah. Yeah. I didn't want you to find out on Instagram. I wanted to tell you myself, personally. It's still business as usual over here though, don't worry. Don't worry. My personal choice isn't going to affect your profitability or your productivity or your assembly line."

Meanwhile, the album's cover, which was unveiled on Friday, August 27, shows Halsey as a queen on a throne with a baby on her knee and one breast bared.

