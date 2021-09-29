Halsey reveals baby Ender's face in new photos; Calls their newborn 'the best birthday gift there is'

Halsey has finally revealed their newborn Ender's face, as they shared two brand new snaps of the baby. Taking to Instagram to mark their 27th birthday, the Without You singer shared some adorable photos of Ender, as Alev Aydin seems to be holding the baby. Ender, in the photos, is posing with a bright smile.

The baby can also be seen sporting a very colourful onesie, a blue beanie and equally colour coordinated socks. "The best birthday gift there is," penned the singer, while sharing these snaps with their fans. Previously, the singer had announced the birth of their child with monochrome pictures of the trio from a hospital. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth," Halsey penned, alongside the photos. "Powered by love," they added.

Halsey had also shared snaps of themself breastfeeding their child, and some pictures in her social media platform are also of Ender's nursery. Previously, the singer had also opened up on why they had to keep their pregnancy mostly away from the internet. During their interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, they revealed having had to make a choice about not being an "open book" or deal with "social media stress" for the sake of her child.

"The consequences were too high. The consequences of letting social media stress me out or cause me grief. It's no longer just me being affected by it. There's a whole other person whose nervous system is being affected by the status of mine. So I had to kind of make that choice," they said.

Meanwhile, soon after giving birth, Halsey released "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," for their fans.

