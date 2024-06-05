Halsey Reveals Lupus Diagnosis; Shares Glimpse Of Her Secret Health Battle On Social Media

Halsey shared a painful glimpse into her battle with Lupus.

The Without Me singer has been MIA for a while, but nobody knew what kept her from releasing new records. She finally returned with a new single and also dropped the bombshell news of her lupus discovery in a heartbreaking post!

Halsey reveals her Lupus diagnosis

The Eastside singer shared multiple videos and photos of her battle with Lupus. In one video, Halsey, 29, was seen wimping in pain as she rubbed her skinny legs and said, “I feel like an old lady.” The singer said that she wanted to give herself two years' time before she could get sick in her 30s, but the disease came unexpectedly.

As the Gasoline singer is reaching her 30s, she wishes to recover from her disease, shed her 20s off, and have a rebirth. “I’m not gonna be sick, and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and will get to redo my 20s in my 30s,” Halsey said on the clip.

Although she did not mention the disease herself, she tagged two charities supporting Lupus patients in her caption. One of her videos showed her in a beanie and hospital mask, looking super frail as she underwent treatments. "Today is day one of treatment," she said, pointing the camera at the medical apparatus to which she was hooked.

Advertisement

Halsey’s new song The End is out now

Amidst her struggle with Lupus, Halsey, mom to 2-year-old son Ender, poured her heart out in lyrics and wrote a whole new album. This will be her fifth studio album since her last album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, in 2021.

Apart from sharing glimpses of her health crisis, she also shows behind the scenes of creating her new album. She was seen strumming her guitar and singing in a studio in one of the videos on her post. Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End. It's out now,” she wrote in the caption.