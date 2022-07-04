Halsey says 'abortion saved my life' in a powerful open letter following US Supreme Court's Roe v Wade ruling

Halsey opened up about their pregnancy journey and undergoing three miscarriages in an open letter following the US Supreme Court's decision about striking down Roe v Wade. The singer who uses she/they pronouns, penned an open letter in Vogue as they talked about the importance of having reproductive rights and how it saved their life before welcoming son Ender.

The singer opened up in the letter about abortion rights and why women can't be denied of them and said, "My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."

Halsey, who welcomed their first child with Alev Aydin in July 2021, also revealed they had suffered three miscarriages before their 24th birthday. Speaking about the same in their open letter, the singer said, "One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention." The singer also added that they "cried" during the procedure because they were "desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life", via Vogue.

Halsey is not the only celebrity who has spoken up against the SC decision. Celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence, Patricia Arquette, Alyssa Milano and more have also raised their voice for reproductive rights. Singers such as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo also called out Supreme Court's decision during their live performances.

ALSO READ: Halsey 'trying to keep things normal' amid their chronic illness