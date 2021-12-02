Halsey says BTS is baby Ender's 'uncle gang' as they attend septet's concert in LA; See Pics

Halsey surprised both ARMY and BTS as they attended the group's LA concert on December 1. Taking to Instagram, the singer also shared some adorable snaps from the concert which included a groupfie with the boy band, a photo with their baby, Ender and a snap holding their ARMY bomb!

"Uncle gang...beyond words," Halsey penned alongside the pictures. For those unversed, BTS is having their 4-day concert in LA's SoFi Stadium which marks their first outdoor concert since 2019. On Twitter, Halsey also penned some encouraging words for the band after witnessing them throw a spectacular concert for their fans. "BTS are the coolest band in the world," Halsey noted!

Take a look at Halsey adorable's photos with BTS and baby Ender from the concert:

BTS too shared a snap with their friend Halsey! "Welcome," they wrote, alongside the adorable photo of the septet with the New Americana singer. According to fans present at the concert, Halsey was even shown on the big screen behind the stage as they cheered with the audience and flaunted their lightstick (ARMY bomb) high up to greet BTS.

Halsey also posted a short video from their Instagram account where they were dancing to the tunes of BTS' Butter and enjoying with the ARMY members present at SoFi Stadium. For those who didn't know, the singer had collaborated with the boyband in 2019 when they released the song Boy with Luv. Halsey and BTS had also performed together in a BTS concert and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019.

