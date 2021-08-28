Halsey says getting treated like a ‘teen mom’ amid pregnancy 'triggered old feelings of shame'

After welcoming their first child with Alev Aydin, Halsey has opened up on their pregnancy and how difficult it was to cope with other people’s opinions amid the journey. In an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, via ET Canada they stated that their journey being pregnant met with them getting treated like a ‘teen mom.’

Stating that they are ‘financially independent’ and ‘pretty far along’ in their music career, Halsey said that they felt that welcoming a child was the right decision for them, however, many people around them didn’t think so. “I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times...Where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married and you’re this,’” recalled the singer, via ET Canada.

They admitted that other people’s opinions on their pregnancy ‘triggered all of these feelings of shame’ from when they were younger. “It triggered a lot of old feelings of shame in me where I was like, how can you have an opinion, that kind of opinion on me making this decision?,” they said. Recently, the New Americana singer has also posted breastfeeding pictures with baby Ender, and captioned it as, “Welcome to the jungle.”

Amid pregnancy, Halsey had also decided to be off social media and enjoy their time being pregnant. During the interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, via ET Canada, the singer recalled having to ‘make a choice’ in terms of letting social media stress them out. “It’s no longer just me being affected by it. There’s a whole other person whose nervous system is being affected by the status of mine,” they added.

