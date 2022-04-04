Halsey says 'had to watch BTS', leaves early after watching the band perform at Grammys 2022

One of the biggest highlights of Grammys 2022 was BTS' performance at the ceremony. The K-Pop group showcased their moves which were as smooth as their song Butter while taking to the stage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. While every audience member seemed to have been left in awe of the group, one of their past collaborators, Halsey expressed how excited they were to watch the band perform.

Halsey who surprisingly attended the event despite undergoing surgery three days ago, later took to their Instagram stories to reveal why they had to leave early from the event. Sharing a selfie, Halsey after walking the red carpet at the Grammy Awards and also attending BTS' performance wrote in their stories, "Not feeling super well so I left early. Had to see BTS tho. going to get pasta and sleep. Thanks for everything luv you all."

Check out Halsey's Instagram post here:

Halsey in the previous Instagram post had warned fans about them being "fragile but excited" for the Grammy Awards while revealing a health update that mentioned they had undergone surgery three days ago. Despite the surgery, Halsey managed to stun on the red carpet with their chic look and almost made everyone forget that they were recovering from surgery.

As for the awards ceremony, Halsey had been nominated in the Best Alternative Music Album category for their album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power but lost out to St. Vincent who won the honour. BTS who were also competing in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category were beaten by Doja Cat and SZA.

