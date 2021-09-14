Halsey shares an honest response on why she skipped Met Gala 2021: I only had my baby 7 weeks ago

Met Gala 2021 was a star-studded affair but one has to agree that this time it seemed several celebrities were missing from the event. While Nicki Minaj revealed in her Twitter note that she wasn't attending the event on account of its vaccine requirement, Halsey also revealed her reason for skipping this year's event After a fan quizzed the singer about why she wasn't a part of Met Gala 2021, the singer had an honest response.

Reacting to a fan question about her Met Gala absence, Halsey wrote, "I’m still breastfeeding <3 I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There’s nothing more “American fashion” than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol."

Adding further about how the new mom would have had to deal the situation of attending such an event, Halsey wrote, "I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful. I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me."

Fans particularly flooded Halsey's timeline with Met Gala questions because the singer has bee in New York and was recently also seen attending an NFYW party. While reacting to why it would be different to head out for an event like Met, Halsey in her tweet mentioned "Being out for 3 hours vs 9!!! I’m sorry I don’t know why I have to explain this."

The singer later also signed off stating that she's more than happy to continue fulfilling her mom duties for a while and that she's grateful for her baby.

