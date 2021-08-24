Halsey shares powerful photo of breastfeeding her son Ender; Cheekily writes ‘Welcome to the jungle’ alongside

Singer Halsey recently shared a glimpse into motherhood since welcoming baby Ender Ridley Aydin. The 26-year-old shares Ender with boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, and this weekend the new mom to share a picture of her new bundle of joy on Instagram.

Posting a mirror selfie on the social media platform, Halsey could be seen wearing a blue headscarf adorned with hairpins, Halsey can also be seen nursing the newborn, who is dressed in a leopard-print onesie. "Welcome to the jungle," she captioned the intimate photo.

Back on World Breastfeeding Week earlier this month Halsey shared another photo while breastfeeding. The new parent posted a picture of their-self sitting crossed-legged in the grass while feeding baby Ender. "#Worldbreastfeedingweek, we arrived just in time!" the singer captioned the post. Halsey welcomed Ender on July 14.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," she wrote on Instagram alongside black-and-white photos from baby Ender's birth. Halsey announced that they were expecting their first child in late January by sharing a sonogram on IG. Halsey shared the news with the caption, "surprise!", adding a milk bottle, baby and a rainbow emoji. Soon, fans and friends of the singer showered her with love and wishes. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Niall Horan, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes showered her with love by liking the picture. Actress Ruby Rose took to the comments section and wrote, "Wow wow wow! Congratulations". The singer's beau Alev Aydin also joined the world to shower the singer with love. He wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness."

