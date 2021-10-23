Halsey speaks on motherhood, says 'Being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring'

Halsey welcomed son Ender in July and since his arrival, everything has changed for the chart-topper. Halsey opened up on their new role with Billboard when discussing their new album , telling the publication: "I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring."

"Nothing matters when I go home to him," they added. "He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything." Meanwhile, Ender Ridley Halsey was born on July 14, 2021. Halsey shares their nearly three-month-old child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. Interestingly, the singer also opened up if their album doesn't get Grammy recognition. "The most important thing to me is that it continues to have a life and continues to grow and burns and burrows slowly with the audience instead of coming in fast and burning out just as fast, like most records seem to do these days, " they explained as per Daily Mail.

However, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power was created in partnership with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, musicians who Halsey joked 'had been essentially miserably plagiarizing' from the beginning of their career. As per Daily Mail, It was also a remarkable collaboration for Reznor and Ross. Oscar-winner Trent explained: "We’re always looking for things that make us feel inspired and less cynical. We came out the other end changed, in a good way, and revitalized. It has been invigorating and inspiring, and I can tell you we both needed it, just with what the world has been like the last couple of years."

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is available to stream now.

