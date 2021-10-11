Halsey stars as Kendall Jenner in Kim Kardashian's EPIC SNL sketch; Performs new song

Halsey's Saturday Night Live performances have been epic, to say the least. The singer, 27, returned to the show on October 9 marking it as their fourth appearance as a musical guest. They sang I'm Not a Woman, I'm a God from their new album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Not just that, the singer returned to the stage to perform with a special guest, Lindsey Buckingham, a former Fleetwood Mac member who accompanied the singer on acoustic guitar. The duo jammed together and performed on the song Darling. They also made a special appearance as Kendall Jenner in Kim Kardashian's hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch where Kim played her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the skit 'The People's Kourt.'

"I'm suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama," Kris Jenner told judge Kourtney (Kim Kardashian). Halsey as Kendall Jenner retorted, "I'm a Jenner, not a Kardashian." The hilarious script and Halsey's appearance as Kendall made the entire skit too iconic and fans on Twitter have been appreciating the singer for their performance as the Jenner sibling.

Before the show was broadcasted, Halsey took to Twitter to pen a cryptic tweet stating that they might have to miss out on watching SNL. "Feeling very busy playing with my baby's chubby legs and tater tot feet might skip SNL idk [sic}," they tweeted. The official Twitter account of Saturday Night Live took to commenting, "please no!!!," asking Halsey to watch the show!

feeling very busy playing with my baby’s chubby legs and tater tot feet might skip SNL idk — h (@halsey) October 9, 2021

