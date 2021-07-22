Halsey to STOP doing press interviews after a magazine ‘deliberately disrespected’ her; Tweets #NoMorePress

Singer and new mom Halsey recently announced that she is planning on discontinuing press interviews after the media “deliberately disrespected” her in an interview that was released last week. The 26-year-old award-winning singer took to Twitter and called out an American magazine for misgendering them and also said the outlet misquoted what they said about growing up.

“hey @Allure_magazine. First, your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Halsey continued, “Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make. All of this is ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do f–king better….?”

Halsey later added, #NoMorePress goodbye.” For those who don’t know, Halsey uses she/they pronouns. After fans called out Allure for only referring to the artist with female pronouns, they admitted their mistake. “We’ve heard your feedback and you’re absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns,” Allure tweeted the next day.

In other news, Halsey recently welcomed a baby girl. Taking "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," the singer captioned the monochrome photos on Instagram, announcing baby Ender's birth.

